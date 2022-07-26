Tamil Nadu: Deceased Girl's Kin In Cuddalore Seeks Justice Instead Of Govt Jobs, Ex-gratia

The family of the Class 12 girl, who allegedly hung herself at her house in Virudhachalam of Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, is now seeking justice for her death. The girl named Sivagami is said to have hanged herself at around 9 pm on July 25 while she was alone at her home. According to the family members, they found their daughter hanging after arriving at the house and immediately arranged for the funeral of the girl.

#LIVE on 'This is Exclusive' | Third suicide in Cuddalore; Republic speaks to the grief-stricken family. Tune in to watch the report here - https://t.co/PKjlMPClVE… pic.twitter.com/xuI70hl9jP — Republic (@republic) July 26, 2022

Family seeks justice; alleges suicide was fabricated

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the girl's Aunt, Bharathi said that the girl's death is being presented as suicide and alleged that she was first killed and then hanged. The family members also said that they do not want any ex-gratia or government jobs to compensate for the girl's death, further adding that their only demand is to nab the culprits.

Following the girl's demise, the family revealed that she was upset over her studies and they had talked to the girl on phone before 9 pm. However, the Virudhachalam Police has labelled the death as suspicious suicide especially considering the urgency in carrying out the girl's funeral. Owing to this reason, the Police are also investigating the role of any family dispute in the matter.

On the other hand, the family alleges that the Police arrived at the scene and sent the dead body for postmortem, hampering the funeral. The family members initially refused to take the dead body after the postmortem, however, they agreed later and carried the body to Thirutanni in the Tiruvallur district for the last rites.

CM Stalin speaks about the student's death

"Recent incidents (of suicides) in the state are painful. Educational institutes must perceive education as a service and not as a business," Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said. "Students should be taught to deal with any situation. They shouldn't have suicidal thoughts and must think about achieving more."

Notably, this marked the third instance of student suicide in the state, the last two involving 17-year-old students. The first case emerged on July 13 from Kallakurichi where the student allegedly jumped from the top floor of her hostel whereas the second case was from the Thiruvallur village where the student hung herself in the school hostel on July 25.

Image: Republic World