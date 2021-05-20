Tamil Nadu Declares Black Fungus As 'Notifiable Disease' Under Epidemic Act Amid COVID-19

With COVID-19 infection triggering increased cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' across the country, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday declared the fungal infection as a 'notifiable disease'. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Assam had notified Black fungus as a 'notifiable disease' under the Epidemic Act currently in force in all the states.

While confirming the news, Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary J Radhakrishna asserted that the State had reported only 9 cases of the disease so far. "We are making Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act. So now, we will know what all cases are there. Fortunately, we have only nine reported cases and all are stable. Now, we will also get data from private hospitals." Having said that, he added that a 10-member committee of medical experts will be formed to examine the condition, like Black Fungus, said to arise out of steroid intake while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

NHRC Directs Health Ministry To 'act Urgently' Over Black Fungus Deaths

Thereafter, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had asked the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry to take appropriate action and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the rise in cases of mucormycosis and fatalities due to fungal infection in India. The NHRC further directed the concerned authority to take appropriate action as deemed fit and submit a report over the issue to the complainant within eight weeks. The direction of the NHRC comes after Supreme Court lawyer and social activist, Radhakanta Tripathy filed a petition seeking the urgent intervention of the NHRC in the matter.

Noting that more than 3,000 people in various states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Odisha have been suffering from Mucormycosis or black fungus, Tripathi alleged that neither the Government of India nor any State Government is serious over the issue. ''Due to lack of medical care, treatment facilities, guidelines, inaction, and negligence by the Ministry of Health and the State Governments, a new disease named Mucormycosis or black fungus has been causing deaths in India,'' Tripathy claimed.

What is Mucormycosis or Black Fungus?

Formerly known as zygomycosis, Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. What is happening right now is, people with diabetes and obesity are developing more severe COVID-19 infections, and are receiving corticosteroids, which are frequently used to treat COVID-19, but the corticosteroids – along with diabetes – are increasing the risk of mucormycosis. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit, and altered mental status.

(Credit-MKStalin/Facebook/PTI)