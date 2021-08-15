Tamil Nadu: DMK Appoints 24 trained Aspirants Of All Castes As Priests In Temples

In an effort to fulfill their poll promises, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government appointed nearly 24 trained ‘archakas’ of various communities as priests in shrines on Saturday, August 14. During the poll campaign, the DMK had assured to appoint temple priest aspirants belonging to all castes.

Several spiritual leaders and government officials participated in this event including Pontiff Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, spiritual leader Shantalinga Marudhachala Adigalar, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, and top archakas from HR and CE.

Tamil Nadu government appoints 58 trained archakas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin distributed appointment orders of the HR and CE Department to 75 persons marking appointments to 208 positions under various categories. The state government said that the 208 appointees include “Bhattacharyas,” “Odhuvars” Poojaris, and technical and office assistants who were recruited after due process.

He handovered appointment orders to 58 trained archakas including 24 aspirants who had formally completed training in a state-run center for becoming priests in Hindu temples, 34 others who completed ‘archaka’ training in other ‘patashalas.’

Odhuvaras are trained in Tamil Shaivite tradition to recite and sing devotional hymns composed by Shaivite saints including Appar and Manickavasagar in praise of Lord Shiva while Bhattacharyas are Vaishnavite priests.

DMK follows the footsteps of Thanthai Periyar

As of August 14, the DMK marked the 100th day of assuming power in Tamil Nadu, the party decided to implement the assured promise of the April 6 Assembly polls that it would appoint persons belonging to all castes, who have completed training priests in temples.

Referring to reformist leader Thanthai Periyar E V Ramasamy, the government said in an official release that he fought for equal rights in worship for all those who believe in God. And so, following his principle the previous DMK government (2006-11) helmed by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had issued a Government Order paving the way for the appointment of persons belonging to all Hindu castes as priests in temples.

Earlier, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government had appointed a few non-Brahmin priests in temples who had completed training. Meanwhile, many Hindu outfits and BJP leaders had already welcomed the initiative to appoint aspirants as priests belonging to all Hindu communities.

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)