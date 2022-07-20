Tamil Nadu: DMK Min Threatens Journalist For Questioning His Late Arrival At Public Event

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a video of a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister threatening a journalist in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district went viral on social media. In the video, the DMK leader KR Periyakaruppan can be seen getting furious and scolding the man.

DMK Minister threatens journalist over questioning his late arrival at event

The Minister of Rural Development in Tamil Nadu, Periyakaruppan was supposed to attend a program at 10 am on Tuesday, however, he reached the venue at noon, due to which, the public gathered there had to wait for almost three hours. As the minister arrived at the event, a local journalist raised questions over the delay of his arrival which made the leader furious.

Rural Minister Periyakaruppan got out of his car and aggressively head toward the journalist in a threatening manner, firing multiple questions at him. He was heard asking the journalist, "Who was waiting inside?" "who waited for three hours?" "Who gave such an interview?" To this, the journalist maintained silence. Later, the minister and the party cadres approached the person who was recording the entire incident and threatened him as well.

The video was shared by the Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary and RSS leader SG Suryah on his Twitter account, expressing concern over Minister's misbehaviour. He tweeted, "Look how the #DMK Minister threatens & deals the journalist. Vocal Twitter Journalists seem to be maintaining pin drop silence just because he’s a DMK Minister? “Show me the person, I will tell you the Rules” attitude of media & journos worrisome trend"

Look how the #DMK Minister threatens & deals the journalist. Vocal Twitter Journalists seem to be maintaining pin drop silence just because he’s a DMK Minister? “Show me the person, I will tell you the Rules” attitude of media & journos worrisome trend..pic.twitter.com/HV9bhSdjIL — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) July 19, 2022

(Image: RepublicWorld)