Tamil Nadu Dy CM Panneerselvam Presents Interim Budget, Expects Positive Growth For State

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented the interim budget for the year 2021-22 in the State assembly, amid the walkout by opposition parties- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress. In his speech, Panneerselvam highlighted that the State is expected to register positive growth of 2.02 percent at 2011-12 constant prices in the upcoming financial year. "This is against an all India negative growth of 7.7 percent", he added.

In the interim budget, Panneersevlam announced Rs 22,218.58 crores for rural development. He went on to add that the state government has incurred a total expenditure of Rs 13,352.85 crores in the fight against COVID-19, and has implemented 273 out of the 413 recommendations given by the economic expert committee.

State not given its legitimate due

Dy CM Panneerselvam chose this occasion to discuss the rise in the revenue on account of levies on petrol and diesel between April-November 2020 and expressed his disappointment about a 39.40 percent reduction in the share of Union Excise Duties allotted to the state in the corresponding period. He strongly put forward the need to merge the cesses and surcharges with the basic rate of taxes and stressed the efforts made to realize the need.

I personally urged the Union Finance Minister in the pre-budget meeting held on January 18 that all cesses and surcharges should be merged with the basic rate of tax so that the States receive their due shares as devolution from the central taxes," Panneerselvam said.

According to Dy CM Panneerselvam, not just him but also Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami brought the matter up with the Government of India, but up to no good.

"Despite this, in the union budget for 2021-22, the agricultural infrastructure development cess has been levied by further reducing the basic excise duty on petrol and diesel. "

Release of Performance Grants

Panneerselvam once again urged the government to merge the cesses and surcharges with the basic rate of taxes and to release all the performance grants due to the State government based on the 14th Finance Commission recommendations, without any further delay.

(Inputs from ANI)