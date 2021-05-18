Tamil Nadu Earmarks ₹50cr From CMPRF To Procure Remdesivir, Anti-COVID Drugs & O2 Tankers

In the latest development, the Tamil Nadu govt earmarked Rs 25 crores each to procure Remdesivir & other COVID-related drugs and oxygen tankers as the state battled the second wave of the pandemic. Making the announcement on Tuesday, CM Stalin informed that Rs 69 crore donations made been made so far to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from which the Rs 50 crore has been allocated for procurement of oxygen tankers & the COVID related drugs.

CM Stalin also ordered for necessary steps to be taken for the production of medical high-tech equipment, oxygen concentrators, vaccines and corona-related drugs in the state and to form industry joint ventures. Following the CM's announcement, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has reportedly expressed interest to provide support and assistance to the essential commodity manufacturing companies.

Until yesterday, Rs 69 crore has been donated to TNCMPRF. Heartfelt thanks to the donors! As already announced, the CMPRF will be used for the prevention of COVID-19 only. Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for oxygen and medicines in the first phase

CM MK Stalin had announced on Saturday the state government's decision to launch an online portal via which Remidesivir drug can be procured by private hospitals as the state battles the second wave of COVID. The move came a day after CM Stalin had directed police officials to impose Goonda Act on those found hoarding Remdesivir drugs and selling oxygen cylinders at inflated rates. The new system to procure Remdesivir came into effect on May 18 and allowed a representative from the respective hospital to collect the drug once it has been allotted. Further, the govt order had stated that the Remdesivir drug must be sold at the price it was purchased from the state govt and said that only those in need will be provided with the drug.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 33,075 new coronavirus cases and 335 related fatalities. The new cases, including 6,150 in Chennai, a bulletin said. Though there was a slight dip in the new infections, the fatalities rose by 24 as against the previous day.

Of the 335 deaths - 152 were in private and 183 in government hospitals. This took the total number of fatalities to 18,005 in the State. The toll on Sunday was 311, including 60 in Chennai. The total number of people testing positive till date increased to 16,31,291 and the number of active cases, including isolation, remains at 2,31,596, according to the bulletin.

The number of positive patients discharged after treatment today stands at20,486and the total has gone up to13,81,690. In Chennai, 5,067 people were discharged, and the total recoveries stand at 3,90,364. While 4,44,371 are total positive cases, the active cases remain at 48,156. The toll is 5,851 so far including 86 deaths on Monday.