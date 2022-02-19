Tamil Nadu EC Warns Of Action Against Preventing Women In Hijab From Casting Their Votes

Amid the ongoing Hijab row, the Tamil Nadu Election Commissioner on Saturday stated that action would be taken against those who stop women wearing hijab from casting their vote. This incident pertains to the polling underway for the state civic polls, and a polling agent objected to a woman wearing hijab from casting her vote in Madurai. As the Hijab controversy is a matter already with the Karnataka High Court, it is escalating with each passing day in several parts of the country.

In a video of the incident, the polling agent is also seen shouting at the women wearing hijab, demanding an explanation as to why were they entering the polling booth. The officials have taken cognizance of the matter and currently investigating it. The voting was delayed for half an hour, and once the BJP booth agent was replaced, it continued.

Meanwhile, Shimoga's Karnataka Public School in Shiralakoppa suspended 58 students earlier in the day. As students continued to protest against the ban on hijabs in the college for the 5th consecutive day, the principal suspended all 58 female students until further orders for disobeying college orders.

On Friday, the Karnataka government contended before the Karnataka HC that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom. Last week, the Karnataka High Court had ordered all students, regardless of religion, to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms until further orders. The HC order urged the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality and integrity'

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had issued an order against wearing clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

