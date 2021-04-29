Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2021: Republic-CNX Exit Poll Projects DMK To Defeat AIADMK & Others

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the results of the 2021 Assembly elections which will be declared on May 2, Republic-CNX Exit Poll has projected the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance comprising of Congress & others to emerge victorious over the AIADMK & its allies allowing MK Stalin to likely become the CM for the first time ever. DMK and its allies are projected to easily cross the halfway mark in the 234-seat Assembly and obtain absolute majority with MK Stalin's party projected to emerge as the single-largest party. Apart from DMK & allies, the incumbent AIADMK (NDA's 'big brother' in Tamil Nadu) is squaring off against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM which has allied with AISMK, IJK and TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK which has joined hands with SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and 'Captain' Vijaykanth's DMDK.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll projects win for DMK and Stalin

Seat share projection:

The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160-170 seats, thereby dethroning the AIADMK-led NDA alliance which is projected to win 58-68 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM and allies are projected to win 0-2 seats whereas TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK & allies are projected to win 4-6 seats. Others are projected to win zero seats.

DMK + allies - 160-170

AIADMK + allies - 58-68

MNM + allies - 00-02

AMMK + allies - 04-06

Party-wise projection:

DMK - 137-147

Congress - 13- 17

AIADMK - 49-59

BJP - 02-04

PMK - 05-07

MNM - 00-02

AMMK - 04-06

Others - 06-10

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Vote Share projection

DMK & allies are projected to gain 48.91% of vote share as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll while AIADMK & allies are projected to gain 35.5% vote share. The TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK alliance is projected to gain 6.40% vote share while Kamal Haasan-led MNM & allies are projected to receive 3.63% vote share. Other independent candidates are projected to gain 6.02% vote share from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2016, DMK & allies received 38.85% vote share while AIADMK & allies received a mammoth 49.66% vote share. Other independent candidates accounted for 10.49% voter share.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2016 result

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK bagged the lion's share by securing victory in 136 seats out of 234 while the DMK managed to win just 89 seats. DMK ally Congress won just eight seats while BJP drew blank. DMK ally's IUML secured one seat while AIADMK ally PMK won zero seats.

