Tamil Nadu Extends COVID Lockdown Till June 28; Govt Offices To Function At 100% Capacity

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on June 20 announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended by another week until June 28 with fresh relaxations in place.

While public transport has been allowed to operate at 50 per cent occupancy and non-AC buses will operate in four districts only in and around Chennai region, namely, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet. The metro rail services have been allowed to resume operations while maintaining 50 per cent occupancy. Here, people are permitted to travel in taxis and autos without e-registration.

No Dining out

Shootings for films, serials and advertisements can resume with a crew of 100 people. Now, automobile showrooms and service centres are allowed to function and sports training and tournaments can be organised without spectators in the aforesaid four districts only. Shops selling vessels and opticals, besides photocopy shops and photo studios can function.

Food joints are allowed to function from 6 am to 9 pm, but only takeaways are allowed. Tea shops can operate until 7pm. Theatres will be permitted to undertake maintenance work once a week with prior approval.

State government offices to operate with100 per cent capacity

Existing curbs have been retained in 11 districts in the west and central region, while the state is divided into three categories. More services and establishments have been permitted to operate at 23 other districts. Notably, there is no travel restriction in four districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

While state government offices can function with 100 per cent capacity, private offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent attendance only. Industries that are already permitted to function can now operate with 100 per cent employees, while other industries can resume operations with 33 per cent capacity.

State government offices involved in essential services are allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity, while other government offices are permitted to function with just 50 percent of employees. All private offices set to function with 33 per cent employees while export units and their vendors are allowed to operate with 100 percent of workers in these 23 districts.