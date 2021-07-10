Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 19; Restaurants & Shops To Remain Open Till 9:00 Pm

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday, July 10 extended the Coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 19, while relaxing a few restrictions. This latest development comes as Tamil Nadu continues to witness a steady and significant decline in the daily number of active COVID-19 cases. As per the latest guidelines of Tamil Nadu lockdown, the shops can now remain open till 9:00 pm.

Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extended: A few restrictions eased

As per the latest guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed restaurants, tea shops, bakeries and sweet shops to remain open till 9:00 pm with 50 per cent of customers. However, the government has asked these places to strictly comply with COVID protocols such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, maintaining adequate ventilation, etc.

As far as social gatherings are concerned, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed only 50 people to attend a wedding and 20 for the funeral. Meanwhile, schools, colleges, theatres, swimming pools and zoos will continue to remain shut. As per the state government, cultural and political events with public transportation cannot be held. Though the state has not re-started inter-state buses, it has decided to resume bus services to neighbouring Puducherry.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 25,13,098 positive cases, out of which, 24,46,552 have successfully recovered and 33,322 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3.039 new cases, 3,411 fresh recoveries and 69 deaths have been reported. Curently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 33,224.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)