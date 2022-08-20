Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Financier Hacked To Death By Three Men In Nagapattinam; Probe Underway

TVR Manohar, a financier from Velankanni town in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district, was hacked to death by three unknown miscreants on-Wednesday night.

In a tragic incident from Tamil Nadu, a financier was hacked to death by unidentified persons on August 17. The incident from Velankanni area of the Nagapattinam districtwas caught on CCTV footage. The chilling CCTV visuals show three people entering the victim Manohar's office and attacking and stabbing him with what seemed like sharp objects. 

According to sources, TVR Manohar, a financier from Velankanni town in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district, was hacked to death by three unknown miscreants. He was killed inside his office on Wednesday, August 17, at 9.30 pm.

Reportedly, late in the night, three unidentified people arrived at Manohar's office in two-wheelers and attacked him with sharp weapons. Manohar unfortunately died on the spot. 

TVR Manohar in the video can be seen counting cash while sitting on a chair in his office. Suddenly, three unidentified miscreants barged into the office space and try to hack Manohar with machetes. Manohar, who was initially able to fend off the attack, was eventually overpowered by the three men and brutally hacked to death inside his office.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam police have formed three special teams to nab the culprits. 

