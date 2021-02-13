Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out At Another Firework Factory In Sivakasi, 1 Person Injured

A fire broke out at a private fireworks factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Saturday. One person was reported injured and immediately taken to the government hospital. According to the local administration, the fire engines and an ambulance moved to the site immediately after information was sent. The incident shook the people of Sivakasi as it was the second incident that happened in a row.

Two fire incidents happened in a row

On Friday, a fire breaks out at the factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. The fire at Achanakulam near Sattur in Virudhunagar caught fire when some chemicals were being mixed to make crackers. Four fireworks sheds were damaged. Ten fire brigades rushed to the scene from various nearby places like Sattur, Sivakasi and Vembakottai to extinguish the flames. The death toll has risen to 19 in a fierce fire in a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. About 12 other people are reported injured. The condition of some of the injured admitted to a government hospital in Sivakasi is critical. It is being told that the death toll could increase further.

Also Read: Explosion In Tamil Nadu Fire Factory Kills 8, PM Modi Announces Exgratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

Also Read: Fire In Ranchi-bound Bus, All 40 Passengers Rescued

Chief Minister EK Palaniswamy announced ex-gratia

Chief Minister EK Palaniswamy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of those killed in the incident and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the accident. The PM has announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote, 'I am deeply saddened by the fire in the firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. In this hour of grief, my heart is with the families of the victims. I hope that those injured in this incident will recover soon. The administration is continuously working to help the affected families. 'In another tweet, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said that the families of those killed in this incident announced to provide assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Also Read: 65% Pvt Hospitals In Thane Lack Fire Safety Measures: TMC

Also Read: CAA Protest Petition Rejected; SC Says 'right To Protest Cannot Be Anytime & Anywhere'