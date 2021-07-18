Tamil Nadu: Fishermen In Rameswaram Hold Strike Against Centre's Marine Fisheries Bill

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Sunday held a protest against the Centre's proposed Marine Fisheries Bill. The fishermen believe that the bill aims to impose laws against them, like demarcating territorial waters, imposing unnecessary fines, etc. President of Rameswaram Fishermen Association, Emerit has said the indefinite strike will continue at the Rameswaram Main beach till their demands are met.

"Today, we have gathered here at Rameswaram Main beach to protest against the Centre's proposed Marine Fisheries Bill. We will hold an indefinite strike until our demands are met." "This bill aims to impose laws against fishermen, like demarcating territorial waters, imposing unnecessary fines, etc," said Emerit.

Several fishermen at the venue were seen waving black flags to support the protest.

The Union fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Ministry had held a video conference with officials from coastal constituencies on Thursday to express their views on the draft Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021. Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala discussed various provisions of the draft Bill.

Monsoon Session Of Parliament

The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021 is likely to be taken up during the monsoon session of Parliament which will commence on Monday and conclude on August 13. As per the Lok Sabha secretariat, the Centre has listed a total number of 31 business bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The functioning of Parliament has been severely hampered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 and this year’s budget session. In a heartening development, the Monsoon session will be held from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business. Moreover, the sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.

