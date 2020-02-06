Union Budget
Tamil Nadu Forest Minsiter's VVIP Racism Caught On Camera

General News

TN Forest Minister during the inauguration of the rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve made two tribal boys remove his slippers

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan on Wednesday was caught on camera for a racist act. The AIADMK minister while attending the inauguration of the rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, made two tribal boys remove his slipper so that he could enter a shrine. 

The two boys were then asked by another member from the minister's entourage to pick up the slippers and leave them at the entrance of the shrine. The forest Minister was accompanied by Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya and other officials

Published:
COMMENT
