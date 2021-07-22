Tamil Nadu: Former AIADMK Leader's Residence, Offices Raided By Director Of Vigilance

The director of vigilance in anti-corruption on Wednesday morning launched simultaneous raids at 21 locations across Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Karur in connection with former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister Vijaybhaskar's properties. The raids took place in Minister's office as well as offices. According to the on-ground information, the searches are related to disproportionate assets case.+

Currently, the teams are present at 20 locations of Karror and at one spot pf Chennai. Vijayabhaskar was the transport minister in the year 2016. He was defeated in the recent assembly election in Karur by Senthil Balaji, a former AIADMK minister who shifted loyalty to DMK. Additional charges on Balaji, a DMK minister includes involvement in a job scam in the transport department when he was a minister from 2011 to 2015 in Jayalalithaa's cabinet. This is not the first time the minister's residence is getting searched as earlier, in 2017 an income tax raid at Vijayabhaskar's house had taken place by IT officials over alleged obstructions.

In 2018, the AIADMK leader had faced an additional investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which again was pending for a very long time due to lack of solid prima facie evidence and is rumoured to be false information. Vijayabhaskar was appointed by J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

AIADMK accuses DMK of COVID mismanagement

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami on July 17 demanded the DMK-led government to issue a White Paper on the status of COVID vaccine policy in the state. As the state battles the second wave of COVID, AIADMK accused the ruling DMK govt of dodging its duty by blaming the Centre for the supply of COVID vaccines.

Inculpating the CM Stalin-led DMK regime of not running the state's vaccination drive 'properly', AIADMK's Palaniswami said that initially, the government had spoken about floating global tenders for vaccine procurement and later pledged to take a Central government vaccine manufacturing unit near Tamil Nadu on lease. He further accused CM Stalin of giving false assurances.

The Opposition leader further maintained that the Tamil Nadu government could not provide its due share of COVID vaccine doses proportionally to its population which has caused an acute shortage. He said that the DMK government should shun a 'political grudge' and rather than blaming 'others' (referring to BJP-led Centre).