Tamil Nadu Gives Green Signal To 7.5% Quota For Govt Students In All Professional Courses

The Tamil Nadu government decided to extend 7.5% reservation to students of state-run schools in admission to professional courses. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. The recent provision is similar to the existing benefit given in medical admission by the earlier AIADMK government. According to the official release, the state government had earlier set up a commission in order to assess the enrolment ratio of government school students in professional courses like engineering.

Educationalists welcome the 7.5% reservation for government students

The commission that was led by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan, highlighted that only fewer students from government schools got admitted to professional courses. Subsequently, the committee sought measures to reverse such a scenario. Further, the release said that the government's decision to provide a 7.5% quota for students from government schools in professional courses is based on the recommendations of the committee chaired by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and added a bill for the same which will be moved in the coming Assembly session. The recent announcement has been welcomed by the educationalists, it also suggested the government create awareness about the professional courses and also recommended creating a professional infrastructure setup at the school level.

White paper on the state's financial situation will be released on August 9

Moreover, the MK Stalin-led government will present its first budget on August 13, followed by a separate agriculture budget which is scheduled for August 14. It is worth noting that the DMK had promised to present a separate budget during the election campaign. Meanwhile, a separate official release said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the Legislative Assembly to meet on August 13 and the government will present the revised budget for the year 2021-22 that day. The cabinet also decided that a white paper on the state's financial situation will be released on August 9. According to the reports, Finance Minister, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan will release the financial position of the state including its liabilities during the AIADMK government. The 120-page will also highlight the reasons for the loss of revenues in various sectors.

Tamil Nadu Government to again pass a new law on online games

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government announced that it will soon pass a fresh law to ban online games linked to betting and gambling. The declaration comes after the Madras High Court abrogated a previous ban on online games in the state which was passed earlier by the previous government. A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu Law Minister, S Regupathy stated that during the AIADMK rule, the ban was passed in a hurry, without detailing proper reasons for it. The minister added that this was the reason for the court revoking the law. The court noted that such a ban 'will be unconstitutional and a violation of Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India which allows the right to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business.'

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Credit: ANI/PTI)