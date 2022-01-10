Tamil Nadu Government Issues Fresh Guidelines For Jallikattu Events Amid COVID Surge

Amid a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday has released fresh guidelines for the Jallikattu events, permitting only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators ahead of the Pongal festival in mid-January. The state government also made negative COVID results mandatory for all, stating that players must be tested two days in advance. People have been urged to watch the event on television instead and avoid public gatherings.

Last month, about 80 medical doctors had appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian not to give its nod to the conduct of the popular bull-taming sport this time due to COVID-19 risk and Omicron variant concerns.

"We urge the Tamil Nadu government to refuse to grant permission for Jallikattu events in the State in 2022," a release said.

What is Jallikattu?

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-chasing sport of Tamil Nadu which is organised during the harvest festival Pongal. The bull-taming events had in the past courted several controversies with stiff opposition from animal rights activists who alleged violence against bovines.

Controversy over Jallikattu

On May 7, 2014, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on Jallikattu based on petitions by the Animal Welfare Board of India and animal rights organisation PETA. This led to massive protests demanding the TN government to give permission to conduct Jallikattu in the state. Amid continuing protests, Tamil Nadu Assembly on Jan 23, 2017, unanimously passed an amendment bill for conducting the bull-taming sport without any hindrances. The then President Pranab Mukherjee gave his assent to the amendment thus allowing the resumption of the sport in the state.

COVID situation In Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, fresh coronavirus cases breached the grim 10,000 mark in Tamil Nadu as it added 10,978 infections, pushing the caseload to 27,87,391, while the toll mounted to 36,843 with 10 more fatalities. The state health department said 1,525 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,10,288, leaving 40,260 active infections.

Image: PTI