Tamil Nadu Government Issues Order To Implement Ban On Popular Front Of India

Citing the Central government order directing the States and Union Territories to exercise powers in relation to PFI and its associates declared as "unlawful associations," the State government issued the order on Wednesday to delegate the powers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has directed that all powers exercisable by the State government under Sections 7 and 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in relation to the aforesaid unlawful association PFI and its associates or affiliate or fronts including the Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, shall also be exercised by the commissioners of police in cities and by district collectors elsewhere.

The Union government in its notification on 27 September banned PFI and its associates for 5 years under UAPA, for having links with global terror groups like ISIS.