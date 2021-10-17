Tamil Nadu Governor Lodges Complaint Against Miscreants For Creating Fake Email Id

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi has been subjected to a case of impersonation as reports claimed that miscreants had allegedly created a fake email account under the Governor's name on social media. The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan brought this matter into light via a release and has further sought legal actions into the matter. The Tamil Nadu Governor's office further advised the general public to not trust fake emails or Twitter accounts for that matter.

Along with registering the official complaint to the Tamil Nadu police, the Raj Bhavan reiterated the official email account of the Raj Bhavan which is govtam@nic.in. The Raj Bhavan also maintained that there was only one Twitter account associated with the raj Bhavan and that was @rajbhavan_tn.

RAJ BHAVAN PRESS RELEASE

Some miscreants creating fake email accounts impersonating Hon’ble Governor and sending emails with objectionable contents have been reported recently. pic.twitter.com/jkSWXr9mrb — RAJ BHAVAN,TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) October 17, 2021

Tamil Nadu Guv's social handle hacked

In a release by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, it notified that a police complaint had been lodged against miscreants for creating fake email accounts under the guise of the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The accused have been charged with sending 'objectionable' content. The Raj Bhavan has further urged the TN Police department to take charge of the matter and locate the miscreants. The release added that prosecution charges against the ones found propagating these kinds of illegal cybercriminals would be processed. The release went on to add that appropriate legal actions would be taken against the miscreants for this action.

Know more about Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Former IPS officer RN Ravi was sworn in as the 15th Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 18. Before assuming his current role RN Ravi was serving as the Governor of Nagaland. Born in Patna, RN Ravi was inducted into the Indian Police Service, Kerala in 1976. Ravi further went to serve the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and retired from the post of Special Director in the year 2012. RN Ravi has additionally worked under the Prime Minister's office as the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee and was appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor of India on October 5, 2018.

Image Credits - Twitter/Unsplash