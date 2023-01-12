Tamil Nadu Governor Vs CM: DMK Submits Memo Against RN Ravi To President Murmu

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and Governor R N Ravi, the MK Stalin-led state government on Thursday apprised President Droupadi Murmu over the issue and submitted a memorandum, the content of which was not disclosed immediately.

DMK delegation led by the Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy handed over the memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The memorandum is a detailed letter signed by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

#BREAKING | DMK submits memo against Governor to President Murmu. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/I0Z7kwsqro — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

Speaking to reporters, DMK Parliamentary Party leader TR Baalu said, "Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy led a delegation and handed over the memorandum to the President which was signed by the Chief Minister."

In his brief interaction with reporters, TR Balu refused to divulge the content of the communication submitted to the President, repeatedly insisting it was on behalf of the government and handed over by the TN Law Minister.

Notably, the official Twitter handle of the President of India Droupadi Murmu said, "A delegation of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by TR Baalu, MP (Lok Sabha), called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

A delegation of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by Shri T.R. Baalu, MP (Lok Sabha), called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/eYq3R3cYzd — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 12, 2023

Tussle between Guv and ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu intensifies

The face-off intensified after Governor RN Ravi during the state Assembly address skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai. This prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations in the presence of Ravi, as the latter staged a walkout of the House.

Governor RN Ravi skipped the 65th point of the speech which says the government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. 'Dravidian model' were among the words skipped by the Governor and he also spoke on his own on certain aspects.

Governor's 'Thamizhagam' remark

Notably, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi's alleged 'Thamizhagam' remark evoked the ire of the ruling DMK, which accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives.

Speaking at a function held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Governor Ravi said, "Unfortunately in Tamil Nadu there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation, but an integral part of the nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no."

The Governor further asserted that so many theses have been written and all are false and poor fiction. He said that this must be broken and truth must prevail. "Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the south of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it," the Governor said.