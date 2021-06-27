Tamil Nadu Govt Allows Temples To Reopen From June 28 Amid COVID; Restrictions Imposed

Temples in Tamil Nadu are set to reopen from June 28 even as the DMK government announced an extension of the statewide lockdown until July 5 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, all places of worship across the states will be allowed to reopen from Monday while restrictions will remain in place for devotees.

As per sources, devotees above the age of 60 with comorbidities along with pregnant women and children below 10 years of age will not be allowed to visit the places of worship. Further, the devotees will not be allowed to prostrate themselves, touch the idols or ring the temple bells as a precautionary measure as the state battles the second wave of COVID. Meanwhile, Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu had inaugurated a testing camp for the temple staff on June 26.

Tamil Nadu announces COVID relief for temple staff

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had announced a welfare scheme for temple priests and staff as a part of the assistance provided by the state government amid COVID-19. CM Stalin announced that Rs 4000 would be provided as COVID financial assistance to the staff across all temples in the state. Further, the government will also provide 10kg rice and a ration kit comprising 15 grocery items to the temple staff.

('To protect the livelihood of the staff of the temples under the control of the Department of Hindu Religious Affairs, including the priests and Bhattacharyas amid COVID-19, I started a scheme to provide relief allowance of Rs.4000, 10 kg of rice and 15 types of groceries,' - CM MK Stalin wrote on Twitter).

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu logged 5,415 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, pushing the overall caseload to 24,60,747 while 148 deaths took the toll to 32,199. Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 7,661 people getting discharged, taking the tally to 23,83,624, leaving 44,924 active infections, a health department bulletin said. Tamil Nadu reported its highest daily infection tally of 36,184 on May 21 and has since then been reporting a decline.

The figure fell to below 10,000 on June 17. Coimbatore and Erode reported an excess of 500 cases each today, while 21 districts reported new infections in double digits.