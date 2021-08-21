Tamil Nadu Govt Announces COVID Lockdown Relaxations: Colleges, Theatres, Beaches To Open

Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday revised the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown regulations in the state and announced some relaxations. The government allowed the re-opening of schools for classes 9th to 12th from September 1. Colleges were also advised to start functioning considering it was in a shift system. Movie theatres have also been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Considered to be a favourite coastal vacation spot, the state government led by Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin also allowed beaches to be open for the public considering COVID regulations were followed.

CM Stalin revises regulations

As the TN government attempts to open up institutions and regularise the COVID-hit economic condition of the state, classes for the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standards were permitted to be conducted in all the schools. This would be observed, in Government, Government aided and private schools, with effect from September 1, 2021, said the statement released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai.

The classes will be opened with 50 per cent of students at a time by duly following the appropriate standard operating procedures, said the statement of purpose. In this regard, all the Deputy Directors of Health Services are instructed to coordinate with the school authorities to ensure that schools are re-opening duly following Standard Operating Procedures related to re-opening of schools. This new order has been passed after Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Regulations issued for systemised functioning

The MK Stalin-led government kept on emphasising the dire need to adhere to measures and issued certain protocols. This included:

SoPs along with IEC materials to be shared with school management for development and display.

Sanitisers/soap with water to be made available by the concerned authorities.

Screening of entire school children and teachers to be done in a week's time using RBSK team, if needed other PHC team may be mobilized. Screening of school children should include co-morbidity.

Vaccination of teachers and other staff who are working in the school should be fully vaccinated.

All students with the eligible age groups for vaccination should be vaccinated.

Symptomatic students/teachers or staff shall not be allowed inside the campus.

Sufficient quantity of Vitamin C, Multi-vitamin tablets and other immuno-boosters to be given to children.

TN COVID stats

Tamil Nadu reported 1,851 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday while the number of positive patients discharged following treatment today was 1,911. The total number of deaths reported on Saturday was 28. This took the total active case tally to 20,370 with a total of 34,547 deaths at the time of publishing this article.

(Image credit: Facebook/PTI)