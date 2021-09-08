Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Rs 3,000-5,000 Monetary Aid To Potters & Ganpati Idol Makers

As the Tamil Nadu government decided to prohibit Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in public areas, on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin offered extra assistance of Rs 3,000 to 5,000 to families who are involved in pottery and idol production. Previously, during the monsoon season, the Tamil Nadu government provided help to these potters with Rs 5,000 each month.

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu- Andhra Pradesh has similarly chosen not to conduct Ganesh pandals or idol immersion processions this year. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will start on September 10.

Previous restrictions of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Earlier on August 30, the Tamil Nadu government implemented fresh restrictions across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a fresh regulation banning mobility at meetings till September 15, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

Classes for standard 9th to 12th and colleges will resume as scheduled from 1st September: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/OdlKPjDGZk — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Previously, as a precaution, the Tamil Nadu government banned Ganesh Chaturthi processions before the festival season. Individuals are permitted to bring Ganesh idols to the beach for immersion, but processions are forbidden by the state government. Following Onam, there was a significant spike in the COVID infections in India, with cases reaching an eight-week high.

COVID developments in Tamil Nadu

On September 1st, the Tamil Nadu government reopened schools in the state after nearly one year. On Monday, September 6th, three kids from Sultanpet's Government Higher Secondary School were tested positive for COVID-19. According to health department officials, the ninth-grade pupils were tested three days ago. As per PTI, the test results which were conducted resulted positive, and the pupils were hospitalised to the ESI Hospital in the city. After announcing a holiday, the administration promptly cleaned the whole school facilities to avoid the future spread of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,556 new COVID-19 cases and 18 fatalities on Monday, September 6, bringing the total number of instances to 26,24,234 and fatalities to 35,036.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Monday that if the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration approves a COVID booster injection, the state will be the first to act. The Tamil Nadu administration was ready to deliver the third dosage of the COVID vaccination, according to the health minister. The state Health Minister, in response to a question in the state Assembly, stated that the first two doses of the vaccination offered 97.5% protection against the virus, citing health experts.

(Image Credit: PTI)