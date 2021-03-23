Tamil Nadu Govt Directs Institutes To Switch To Online Teaching Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday ordered the higher education institutions to get back to online teaching mode and announced that the semester exams will also be held online. After TN Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan held meetings with Vice-Chancellors of the recognised universities in the state, a Government Order declared that 70-80% syllabus has been covered and the "practical classes and examinations for science students" are already on board. In the meeting, the heads also suggested that the "classes can be conducted online."

Tamil Nadu Government directs institutes to switch to online classes

The Government Order read, "The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has also opined that there are reports emerging of clusters from colleges/hostels and considering trends in many states, these clusters have the potential to spread disease in their place of residence and surrounding community." Following that, the government directed that institutions under the supervision of the Higher Education Department, as well as deemed universities, to conduct "online classes" beginning from March 23 with a six-day working week.

Government Order states 'semester exams will be held online'

The Government Order stated that all universities must complete the practical classes before March 31 and the end semester examination will be conducted on virtual mode. In December 2020, the government had allowed the institutions to conduct final year classes via offline mode and rest from February 2021. The Tamil Nadu government had also ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions on March 20, 2020.

The state witnessed 1,385 fresh Coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total caseload of the state to 8,68,367. The total number of active cases in the state reached 8,619. Following treatment, 659 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,47,139.

(with inputs from PTI)

(Picture Credit: PTI/Unsplash)