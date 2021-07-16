Tamil Nadu Govt Extends COVID Lockdown Till July 31, See What's Allowed & What's Not Here

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday unveiled a fresh set of guidelines and extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 as the battle against the second wave of COVID continues.

Lockdown extended till July-31, What’s open and What’s not?

According to the latest guidelines, the government has decided to allow the re-opening of IT Parks, Industrial schools, and typewriting schools that can function with 50% students on a rotational basis. The teachers can come to school for admission-related work and the distribution of textbooks. However, the activities and services that were prohibited earlier shall remain the same. With that, swimming pools, inter-state buses, bars, social/ political/ cultural/ sports events, educational institutions, zoos, theatres shall remain closed until further notice.

Apart from this, inter-state public, private transport will remain prohibited except to the Union Territory of Puducherry. CM Stalin also announced that a maximum 50 persons are allowed to attend a marriage ceremony and 20 people will be allowed to attend a funeral in the state.

Earlier, the state government had extended the lockdown till July 19 and had also allowed the shops to remain open till 9 PM throughout the state. The Tamil Nadu government is gradually moving towards complete unlocking and is easing relaxation step by step.

Ahead of the speculated third wave of COVID, the Tamil Nadu government is stepping up its preparations. Taking several steps as preparedness measures, the Stalin government has sensitized paediatricians in the state to deal with children infected with COVID-19 and is also ramping up the infrastructure in several districts of the state.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 2,405 positive cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the total tally of COVID cases to 25,28,806. Around 49 people succumbed to the contentious disease, bringing the total number of COVID induced fatalities to 33,606. A total of 3,006 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,65,250. the capital Chennai reported around 148 positive cases.

Image: PTI