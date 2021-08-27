Tamil Nadu Govt Files SC Petition Against Karnataka Over Mekedatu Reservoir Construction

The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court in a plea against the Karnataka government regarding the construction of the Mekedatu reservoir across the Cauvery river. The order seeks to restrain Karnataka from proceeding with any activity regarding the proposed construction.

The TN government in its plea stated that the planning of the Mekedatu project by Karnataka with a capacity of 67.16 TMC feet and power generation of 400 MW at a cost of Rs. 9000 crore was in gross violation of the decision by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

What did the petition say?

The petition filed by the TN govt. stated that the proposed project would affect the flow of the Cauvery river considerably and will severely affect the irrigation in the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu. The TN government also sought directions to the Central Water Commission to reject and return the detailed project report for the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project.

The filed plea has also sought the Ministry of Environment and Forests and its agencies to restrain from entertaining any application for clearance relating to the Mekedatu project.

The plea suggested that the proposed reservoir would result in impounding the flows generated in the Cauvery river from the uncontrolled catchment of Kabini sub-basin downstream of Kabini reservoir, the catchment of Cauvery river downstream of Krishna Raja Sagara Da, uncontrolled flows from Shimsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathy sub-basins, and various other small streams which are the sources to ensure 177.25 TMC at Billigundlu.

The plea read, "Karnataka will appropriate the waters to the maximum extent using the additional storage thereby, depriving the lower riparian State of its due share, which is the past experience of Tamil Nadu."

The TN government claimed that in spite of a series of correspondence with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Karnataka and the Prime Minister, the Centre has not issued any instructions to Karnataka to not proceed with the project.

Karnataka sends Feasibility Report as a response

The State of Karnataka unilaterally and contrary to the judgment of the court, sent a Feasibility Report to Central Water Commission (CWC) on the Mekedatu project. The petition by TN government said that CWC proceeded to entertain Karnataka's proposal even though it was bound to honour the Court's judgement.

The top court in 2018 had directed the Karnataka government to release 177.25 TMC ft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from its inter-state Billigundlu dam. The judgement clarified that Karnataka will now have an enhanced share of 14.75 TMC ft water per year while Tamil Nadu will get 404.25 TMC ft, which will be 14.75 TMC ft less than what was allotted by the tribunal in 2007. Earlier, in accordance with the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT), Karnataka had a share of 270 TMC ft of Cauvery water. This will increase to 284.75 TMC ft.

Image Credits - PTI