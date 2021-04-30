Tamil Nadu Govt Forms Committee To Oversee Sterlite Factory; Phase 3 Vaccination Delayed

The Tamil Nadu government named a seven-member Monitoring Committee for supervising the reopening of the oxygen plants at Vedanta's Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi as per the Supreme Court's order dated April 27. The Supreme Court permitted Vedanta to reopen the Oxygen-production unit on a standalone basis owing to the spike in demand for medical oxygen across the country amid rising COVID cases. The seven-member Monitoring Committee comprises of the Thoothukudi District Collector, the city's Superintendant of Police, TNPCB's District Environmental Officer, Thoothukudi Thermal power plant TANGEDCO's Deputy Chief Chemist and two environmental experts who will be nominated as per SC's orders.

As per the state government order, the Vedanta plant will function as per directions issued by the Monitoring Committee and in compliance with environmental and safety norms. The Committee will also determine the number of people allowed inside the factory premises solely for managing and conducting the production of oxygen. The Monitoring Committee will also engage with the local residents to address grievances related to the nature of the functioning of the plant. A safety audit will also be conducted before the commencement of operations, the state government's order read.

Phase 3 vaccination in Tamil Nadu to be delayed

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Radhakrishnan informed that the Phase 3 vaccination drive for people above 18 years will not begin as per schedule on May 1. As many states of India deferred the vaccination process for people between 18-45 years, Tamil Nadu was the latest to join the list as the state health secretary informed on Friday that the delay was due to the inadequate supply of vaccine doses to the state. However, Radhakrishnan informed that the vaccination drive for people above 45 years will go on.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu recorded an all-time high of 17,858 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 11.48 lakh. The toll rose to 13,933 as 107 more died of the virus, a medical bulletin said. Recoveries on Thursday aggregated to 10.21 lakh with 15,542 patients being discharged, leaving 1,12,556 active infections, it said.

The state capital accounted for the bulk of the total cases reported today by adding 5,445 new infections, totaling 3,28,520 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,701 people succumbing to the virus. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 1,40,589, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.25 crore.