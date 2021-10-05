Tamil Nadu Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 70-75% Adult Population Against COVID In Oct

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday spoke on the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state. Talking to the media, he said that a mega vaccination camp will be soon organised by the Tamil Nadu Health Department on the 10th of October. Under this camp, around 30,000 small camps will be established which will further aim to vaccinate at least 33 lakh people in the state.

Talking about the number of vaccinated people in the state, he said that 64% of people have been vaccinated with their first doses and 22% of people have been vaccinated with the second doses in the state. "We've targeted to achieve 70-75% vaccination within this month", he added.

64% of people have been vaccinated with 1st dose & 22% have been vaccinated with 2nd dose in the state. We've targeted to achieve 70-75% vaccination within this month: Ma. Subramanian, Health Minister, Tamil Nadu in Chennai pic.twitter.com/OXYBWkNLfU — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, in the month of September, a total of 1.42 crore people were vaccinated as a part of the nationwide vaccination drive.

A mega vaccination camp will be organised by Health Department on Oct 10 in which 30,000 camps will be made. We've targeted to vaccinate 33 lack people: Ma. Subramanian said.

Tamil Nadu Govt to vaccinate record number of people through mega inoculation drive

Earlier on October 2, Health Minister Ma Subramanian while addressing the media at the Kilpauk Medical College informed about the state government's strategy concerning COVID-19 vaccination. He said that around 28.91 lakh people received their vaccine doses in the first camp in September followed by 16.43 lakh in the second camp and 24.93 lakh people in the third camp.

Adding to it, he said that a total of 1.23 crore doses has been allotted by the Central Government for the month of October and the government is expecting to at least vaccinate 1.50 crore people in the month of October.

"Medical personnel toil hard to reach the target as per Chief Minister MK Stalin's advice of vaccinating at least 70% of the total population as prescribed by WHO", he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 181 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours further witnessing a fall of 1,467 cases. However, with a steady fall, the state still records the maximum number of cases from its districts including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Chengalpet. Apart from that, at least 16 districts reported less than 20 cases.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)