Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Guidelines As COVID Cases Surge, Imposes Full Lockdown On Sundays

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday evening announced stringent curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the State. According to new guidelines by the TN government, night curfew would continue while a complete lockdown would be in effect on Sundays. The guidelines will come in effect from Monday.

Here are all the guidelines -

Theatres, Gyms, Clubs, Bars, Auditoriums, Meeting Halls, Shopping Complex, Salons will be shut in all corporations and municipalities.

Take away service is alone allowed in restaurants/ hotels/ mess and tea shops. Sit-in or dine in are not allowed in restaurants/ tea shops. Also, door delivery of food at hotels and lodges too. This shall be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Food delivery apps and e-commerce sites that provide food delivery services will be allowed to operate only during the said timings. Other e-commerce firms will not be allowed to operate on Sundays on account of complete lockdown.

All Temples will be shut for public to visit. Only priest or staff allowed.

Number of persons attending marriages capped at 50 while funerals at 25.

Only State and National level sports competition allowed, other sport activities banned.

People coming from different States (except from Puducherry) or country, must carry an E Pass. This will come in effect from 4 am on April 26.

Information Technology companies must function at 50 per cent occupancy.

Industrial establishment can operate as per the SOPs issued on April 18 and April 20, without any change, the government said, and it also requested employees to carry identity cards while commuting to work.

Departmental stores to function at 50 per cent capacity too.

The State government further informed that strict actions would be taken against violators of COVID-19 norms. The current 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. night curfew and Sunday total lockdown would continue to be in place, according to an official statement.

COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu recorded 14,842 new COVID-19 cases, 9,142 recoveries and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this addition, State's active cases now stand at 1,00,668. Tamil Nadu on Friday added 13,776 new COVID-19 cases. Almost 78 people died due to the deadly contagious virus and over 8,000 were discharged as on Friday. The same day, capital Chennai saw 3,842 fresh COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths.

The cumulative death toll in the state touched 13,395 and 95,048 people are seeking treatment for coronavirus infections. The case tally has touched 10,51,487 in the state.

As India prepares to vaccinate its adults, Tamil Nadu joined other State governments in announcing free COVID-19 vaccines for all those above 18 years