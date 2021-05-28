Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Help Line Numbers For Home Vaccination For Elderly, Specially-abled

The Tamil Nadu government has issued helpline numbers for those who are differently-abled and also those who are senior citizens to avail the offer of home vaccination against COVID-19 and vaccination in the nearest UPHC centers.

"It is a very good initiative taken by the government of Tamil Nadu to send the health officials to the house of the differently-abled. Two days ago I saw a press report in the paper in connection with those who cannot go to the vaccination center. They had also given two helpline numbers and I immediately contacted them. They took all my details and after 2-3 days they got back and a local clinic person arrived," said a specially-abled patient to Republic Media Network.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday accepted the recommendations of the Technical Expert Committee of the Union Ministry on the guidelines for Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC). NHCVC for elderly and differently-abled citizens aims to follow a community-based, flexible and people-centric approach, bringing the COVID Vaccination Centres nearer to homes of people having limited mobility due to their physical condition.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, these Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres will be organized specially for the below-mentioned eligible population while vaccination for all other age groups will continue at the existing CVCs.

All individuals above 60 years of age with no vaccination or first dose vaccination.

All individuals below 60 years with disability due to physical or medical conditions.

COVID In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 19.78 lakh while the toll mounted to 22,289 as 474 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. According to a medical bulletin, 30,063 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 16,43,284 leaving 3,13,048 active infections. Chennai, which has been witnessing a declining trend in daily new cases, saw 2,779 people contracting the contagion on Thursday, totaling 4,93,881 to date.

COVID In India

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month, while the recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 15th consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457. The death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily COVID-19 count in India last fell below the 2-lakh mark on May 25. Also, 20,70,508 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative.