Tamil Nadu govt Issues New Guidelines Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Days after the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the state government has tightened the COVID-19 protocols. Amid the rapid surge in the Coronavirus, the TN government introduced new COVID guidelines; restricting gatherings at shopping malls, public meetings, buses etc. As per the new guidelines, only 50% of the seating capacity will be permitted at these places. Also, wearing facemasks, maintaining social distancing will be mandatory in public spaces.

TN government issues new guideline in view of a surge in COVID cases

The government also directed the authorities to allow 50% occupancy at the malls, showrooms, and shops. The takeaway services will be allowed at restaurants until 11 pm. Public meeting places such as amusement parks, large halls, zoos and museums will be allowed to operate with 50% of customers.

Tamil Nadu govt restricts gathering at public places

Sports stadiums and playgrounds, according to reports, will be allowed to operate without an audience. Swimming pools can only be used for sports training. Weddings with a maximum attendance of 100 people will be permitted. Funerals can be attended by up to fifty people, added the reports.

According to the State Health Department on Thursday, 3,986 new COVID-19 cases, 2,145 recoveries, and one death have been recorded in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of cases is now 9,11,110. There are currently 27,743 active cases, with a total of 8,70,546 patients recovered so far. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 12,821 people in the state. However, India recorded 1,26,789 new infections and 685 deaths in the span of 24 hours. The total caseload of the country reached 1,29,28,574 Meanwhile, 59,258 patients recovered from the deadly infection on Thursday taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,18,51,393. Also, 1,66,862 people have lost their lives so far due to the virus.

Picture Credit: PIRO4D/ Pixabay