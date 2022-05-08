Tamil Nadu Govt Makes U-turn On 'Pattina Pravesam' Ban After Intense Pressure From Oppn

In a massive development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday decided to revoke the state government's recent ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharmapuram Adheenam. ‘Pattina Pravesam’ is a religious customary event where devotees carry the pontiff on their shoulders in a palanquin. According to the new orders, the ritual will take place on May 22.

The Tamil Nadu government's U-turn comes after intense opposition from political parties & other adheenams to the ban on the practice of carrying the adheenam on a palanquin.

'Pattina Pravesam' is a ritual of devotees carrying the pontiff on their shoulders in a palanquin. The ritual will take place on May 22nd, the new order reads.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Tamil Nadu BJP's State Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said, "This government should learn from their mistakes. We have been repeatedly saying that this government should have no business interfering in our religious activities. At least by now, they should regret what they have done. We welcome the government's move but the DMK which is an anti-Hindu govt in Tamil Nadu and should understand that the people of Tamil Nadu will definitely rise when their religious sentiments are hurt. This is what has happened".

Taking to Twitter, BJP State President K Annamalai said, "There is nothing new in DMK Govt climbing down on the 'Pattina Pravesham' issue. Last few days TN CM MK Stalin was thinking of two options - 'Down but not out' or 'retired hurt'. But TN people & BJP 'clean bowled' his govt's stand today!"

Citing big victory, BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary SG Suryah tweeted, "Big Victory for BJP & K.Annamalai ! Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer rescinds the ban of the age-old Pattina Pravesam ceremony of the Dharmapuram Adheenam. Yet another BJP inspired You Turn by the TN Govt. led by DMK. Big Victory for the Hindus!"

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government banned the centuries-old tradition of ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer in the Mayiladuthurai district. Following a complaint raised by Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, the administration issued an order banning the practice, terming it a "violation of human rights".

According to the officials, the ban order cites Article 23 of the Indian Constitution. The order stated, “Traffic in human beings and compulsory labour and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law.”

Massive political face-off erupted following the ban, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai challenged the MK Stalin-led DMK government over the order. Responding strongly against the order issued on the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer, he stated that he will personally carry the pontiff on the palanquin on his shoulders. He condemned the decision to ban a centuries-old practice followed by devotees.

“Ban on Dharmapuram Adheenam’s centuries-old ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is an affront to TN’s civilisational culture. I’ll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders. We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order,” Annamalai tweeted on Wednesday.

