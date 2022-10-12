Tamil Nadu Govt Notifies India’s 1st Slender Loris Sanctuary In Kadavur; All Details Here

The Tamil Nadu government, on October 12, notified India's first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' in the Karur and Dindigul districts of the state. According to the state government, the one-of-a-kind sanctuary will be spread across an area of 11,806 hectares. "The sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris and yet another milestone in TN's conservation efforts", an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Happy to announce that the Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India's first "Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary" covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts.



Current population of Slender Loris in Tamil Nadu is around 5,000

The establishment of the sanctuary is for the conservation of the nocturnal mammals which have been put on the list of endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). These mammals live mostly on trees and have a huge role in benefiting the farmers as they act as biological predators to pests of agricultural crops. They also have a wide range of ecological roles and have immense importance in the terrestrial ecosystem, the official press release explained.

Now that a sanctuary has been planned, efforts will be made to improve the condition of their habitat and in reducing the threats that could impact the population of the species. According to current estimates, the current population of Slender Loris in the state is around 5,000 which rose from around 3,500, says a population census of 2016-2017 taken by the Forest Department.