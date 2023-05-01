Tamil Nadu Govt Opposes Anti-conversion Law In SC; Claims ‘Nothing Illegal About…’

The Tamil Nadu government filed an affidavit in Supreme Court opposing the anti-conversion law. The Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government further in the apex court stated that there is nothing illegal about the missionaries spreading Christianity unless they employ unlawful means to do so.

Referring to Article 25 of the Constitution, the state government stressed that it allows people to “spread their religion peacefully” and “change their beliefs” according to their choice and wish. Filing the affidavit in the top court, the ruling DMK government maintained that it does not support the anti-conversion law as it can be misused against minorities.

In the affidavit filed recently, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Supreme Court that no incident of forceful conversion has been reported in the state in the last many years.

DMK govt stresses on Article 25

“Citizens are at liberty to choose the religion they want to follow,” the Tamil Nadu government said in the affidavit filed in a plea alleging forcible conversions.

The state government further argued, “Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the right to propagate their religion. Therefore, the acts of missionaries spreading Christianity by themselves cannot be seen as something against the law. But if their act of spreading their religion is against public order, morality, health and the other provisions of Part III of the Constitution (relating to fundamental rights), it has to be viewed seriously,” the State government said.

The anti-conversion debate in Tamil Nadu

The uproar over the anti-conversion law started in the southern state after a 17-year-old schoolgirl committed suicide in Tanjore on January 19 alleging that she was forced to convert to Christianity by the school administration.

Following her death, a massive outrage erupted in the state of Tamil Nadu with BJP leaders protesting against the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government to bring the anti-conversion law in the state.