Tamil Nadu Govt Permits Irula Community To Capture Wild Snakes From Forests & Sell Venom

In a unique development, the Tamil Nadu government permitted snake catchers of the Irula community to capture wild snakes and to sell snake venom worth Rs 54 lakhs. The decision to allow Irula tribe members the permission to hunt snakes from the forests was granted by the Tamil Nadu forest department on Monday, March 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Irula tribe, which falls under the Schedule tribe category are a community of expert snake catchers and snake charmers. They also have a welfare body- ‘Irula Snake Catcher's Industrial Cooperative Society,’ which overlooks their issues.

In the latest decision, the state government warded off the previously placed restriction limiting the community to catch only 5,000 snakes annually. The limit was reduced from 13,000 snakes earlier. This had crippled the business of the community as they were only able to sell the snake venom to the tune of Rs 30 lakh last year. The latest decision of the government had brought major relief to the economically troubled community.



It is pertinent to mention here that with an annual turnover of Rs 4 crore, the community was the country's biggest provider of snake venom, but sales and profits from the venom had declined due to the Forest Department's refusal to grant a licence to catch snakes.