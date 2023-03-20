Tamil Nadu Govt Presents State Budget For FY 2023-24; AIADMK Stages Walkout

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan on Monday presented the state budget for the Fiscal year 2023-2024 and made major announcements. While addressing the assembly, Rajan stated that owing to the unprecedented and difficult reforms undertaken, the revenue deficit has been reduced by Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 62,000 crore. "The solatium for defence personnel who will be martyred during the line of duty will be doubled from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 40 lakhs," he added.

Tamil Nadu FM presents budgget; AIADMK walks out

He said that the government is going to launch the 'North Chennai Development' initiative for uniform development across the city which will be executed at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years



On the sidelines of the Health and Education sector, Rajan informed that a total of Rs 18,661 crores will be allocated for State Health Care where as Rs 40, 299 crores for School Education. "Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Speciality Hospital which is being built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crores in Guindy will be opened for public this year. Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (Doorstep health care) scheme will be extended to unorganised workers and employees in industries and construction fields. A New Multi speciality facility will be built in Stanley Medical College Hospital along with a nursing College and hostel".

In the upcoming financial year, the government would construct classrooms, laboratories and toilets at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, he added.

FM further said, " The enrollment in government schools has increased after the Tamil Nadu government launched the breakfast scheme last year. The breakfast scheme would be expanded to Class 4th and 5th Students and more than 30 thousand schools will start the breakfast scheme to help more than 18 lakh students".

The Minister announced setting up of a hi-tech 'global sports city' in Chennai, Rs 5 crore allocation to translate Dr BR Ambedkar's works into Tamil and Rs 25 crore for 'factory skill schools' and Metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai.

Meanwhile, AIADMK raised objection on several issues and later staged a walk out of the state assembly condemning DMK for allegedly violating electoral ethics in Erode East bypoll. Calling it a murder of democracy, the party claimed that the voters were "hoarded up in temporary camps and polling booths". The workers also opposed the hike in prices of milk, electricity bill, property tax and false FIRs being lodged to target AIADMK leaders.