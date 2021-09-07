Tamil Nadu Govt Ready To Give Third COVID Vaccine Dose If Required: Health Min Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said that the state would be the first to take action if the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration recommends a booster shot against COVID. The Health Minister added that the Tamil Nadu government was ready to administer the third dose of the COVID vaccine. Addressed a query in the state Assembly, the state Health Minister said that the initial two doses of the vaccine provided 97.5% protection from the virus citing health experts.

Tamil Nadu to organise 10,000 vaccine camps

Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had earlier stated that top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci had suggested administering booster shots of the vaccine. Subramanian, while informing the state Assembly, said that the state had administered 19,22,080 vaccine doses on September 5, the highest number of jabs in a single day. The Tamil Nadu Health Minister also informed that the state government would organise 10,000 vaccination camps in the state following the advice of Chief Minister Stalin from September 12 onwards.

Due to the rise in COVID cases in nearby state Kerala, the TN Health Department informed that it had inoculated 100% of the adult population of the two key tourism cities, Ooty and Kodaikanal, with the first dose and will soon administer the second dose as well. Subramanian also added that vaccination is currently the only way to prevent the spread of the virus and COVID fatalities.

The TN Health Minister also said that the state government was planning to vaccinate 20 lakh people on September 5 in 10,000 vaccine camps across the state. On September 3, Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan addressed the media and said that the state required extra one crore doses of COVID vaccine to innoculate the complete adult population by December 2021.

COVID cases in Tamil Nadu

On Monday, the state recorded 1,556 new COVID cases and 18 deaths, taking the total infection tally to 2,624,234, according to the Tamil Nadu state department. A total of 1,55,609 samples were tested on Monday, further taking the tally of specimens examined to 43,272,865 and a total of 1,564 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

