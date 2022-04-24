Tamil Nadu Govt Refutes Reports Of Launching Trilingual Formula; Bi-lingual Policy To Stay

Tamil Nadu government on Monday refuted media reports suggesting the state has proposed a trilingual policy, asserting that the bilingual policy comprising Tamil and English will continue, with Tamil as the mother tongue and English as the secondary language connecting with the world. Rebutting reports of the adoption of a tri-language formula in the state, the DMK administration stated on Sunday as reported by PTI, "Tamil Nadu has made its language policy clear on many occasions. Tamil, which is the mother tongue, and the global-link language English have been in vogue (in the State) as per the two-language formula."

The official release stated that, as per 2006 Act, it is mandatory to study Tamil until class 10. Students having Kannada, Urdu, Malayalam and Telugu as their mother tongue can learn their respective languages.

"Therefore, people need not have any apprehension over the language subject policy which has been made amply clear and must not believe in reports that are contrary to facts and misleading," it said.

DMK & AIADMK oppose the trilingual formula

The Dravidian parties - DMK and AIADMK, the dominant factions in Tamil Nadu who have ruled the state in alternate tenures in the past, have historically opposed the tri-language formula, which adds Hindi to the league apart from Tamil and English. The parties are of the opinion that the bi-language policy suffices and there is no requirement for Hindi to be included in the language policy.

Earlier on 19 April, CPI(M) leader Balkrishnan had led a protest in Chennai's Saidapet opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's pitch for using Hindi in official communication. The CPI(M) leader's protest march came after Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai had proclaimed that Hindi will not be allowed to be imposed in Tamil Nadu.

Balakrishnan told Republic, "State party president keeps changing, and so their words don't hold importance considering Centre's decision. Amit Shah is a national leader and Union Minister and so his words are final."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has vehemently opposed Hindi imposition and stated, "Hindi is not the mother tongue of Modi and Amit Shah. I don't understand why they are so keen to impose Hindi. The statement made by Amit Shah was like a sting of a scorpion for non-Hindi speaking people. Periyar had once said that Hindi imposition is a challenge against culture. Culture of people who speak Hindi is different from ours. We will overcome this challenge."