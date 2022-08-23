After more than a decade, the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government in its major move to revive priest training schools in the state launched the courses at the Archakar Payirchi Palli (priest training schools) on Monday. The schools will conduct one-year courses for students from different backgrounds and castes and further train them to become priests at different Tamil Nadu temples.

Participating in a video conference, chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated the six schools along with three new ones on Monday. Tweeting about the same, the Chief Minister's office said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the training courses of 9 training schools including 6 priests training schools developed by the Hindu, Religious and Endowments Department through a video presentation and gave admission orders to the students studying in those schools".

This came 14 years as the training schools were inactive since 2008, however, the order was recently revived by the state government last year and now has been brought into effect this year.

151 students to be trained through the schools

Through the schools, a total of 151 students between the age of 14 to 24 will be trained for one year across the schools which is located in Madurai, Tiruchendur, Palani, Tiruvannamalai, and Srirangam and Thiruvallikeni in Chennai.

Following the completion of their courses, the students can be appointed directly to temples by the Hindu, Religious, and Endowments Department (HR&CE). So far, around 38 students have enrolled themselves for the courses and more are expected in the coming days.

In a statement by the HR&CE department, it said,

“151 students have been admitted in six Archakar training schools in the state and the students will be provided a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month, for which Rs 70.92 lakh has been sanctioned."

Image: Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu