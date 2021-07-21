Tamil Nadu Govt Signs MoU Worth 17000 Cr, Expected To Create Over 55000 Jobs; Read Details

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for 35 projects worth Rs 17,141. The projects are likely to create 55,054 jobs in various sectors, the government claimed. The newly-elected Chief Minister MK Stalin also laid the foundation stone for nine projects, besides the inauguration of five major projects. The major projects include setting up renewable energy power plants in Thoothukudi, Tiruppur and Tirunelveli districts and the establishment of a data centre at Ambattur with the help of CapitaLand worth Rs 1,500 crore.

INOX Air to provide 200 MT of oxygen a day

In addition to these two mega projects, the DMK led-state government has also signed MOUs with Tata Consultancy Services-- an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company-- worth Rs 900 crore. The state government also informed that it has signed MOU with General Electric that would work collaboratively with the state-owned Tedco to establish a centre of excellence in aerospace. Apart from several mega projects, it has also laid the foundation stone of oxygen production unit with INOX Air worth Rs 150 crore that would provide 200 MT of oxygen a day.

Projects initiated during AIADMK government to go live

Chief Minister Stalin, while speaking at the conference, said that the state government is working towards making the first choice for the industrialists. "The main aim of the government is to ensure simultaneous growth of higher education, social development and career development in the sate. I asked the industry to contribute to the betterment of the Tamil community by ensuring employment for the talented Tamil Nadu youth," read the Tweet of MK Stalin. The Chief Minister Office also informed that some of the key projects which were initiated during the ex-government regime would be started from today.

AIADMK government had signed a total investment of Rs 40,719 crore in 2020

Earlier in December last year, the AIADMK government had signed MOUs to commence 18 major projects and laid foundation stones, besides inaugurating other projects, for a total investment of Rs 24,458 crore. It had claimed that the investment had an employment potential of 54,218. It had claimed that the state had signed 55 MoUs for a total investment of Rs 40,719 crore in 2020.

