Tamil Nadu Govt Survey Suggests COVID Vaccine Hesitancy High Among People Above 60

As per the results of a recent survey conducted by Tamil Nadu government on Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, it was found that the older generation is the most hesitant compared to other age groups. People in Tamil Nadu were asked to complete a survey in July by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) to assess their attitudes towards vaccination. Across the state, a total of 95 clusters containing 30 randomly selected homes were randomly selected.

It was those aged 60 and older who were the most reluctant to get vaccinated, showing 27.6 percent hesitancy, followed by those aged 18-45 with 16.9 percent hesitancy, and then those aged 45-60 at 18.2 percent. In each of these categories, 488, 1596, and 771 people were surveyed. Those who participated in the survey represented a cross-section of society: professionals, unemployed, students, illiterates, and retirees. Men and women were equally hesitant to get vaccinated, with 19.7 percent and 18.4 percent, respectively.

“This number is enough to conduct a rapid assessment to understand the problem of decision making,” said former DPH director, Dr. K Kolandaswamy. “The survey has shown what we have come to know anecdotally that there is vaccine hesitancy among the elderly, pregnant and lactating women.” Women who were pregnant or lactating were also included in the study.

Vaccine hesitancy is higher in rural areas

According to the survey released on Sunday, 80.3 percent of men and 81.6 percent of women who have not yet been immunized were ready to get the jab. Compared to respondents in urban areas(17.5%), respondents in rural areas were more reluctant to get vaccinated (20.3%). As per the survey, vaccine hesitancy was caused by a variety of factors, including fear of injections, concern about complications, confidence that they would not contract SARS-COV-2, and being turned away due to a shortage of vaccines.

In light of the survey results, the Department of Public Health is focusing its efforts on raising awareness on the Covid19 vaccine, with a primary focus on people over the age of sixty-five. Barriers would be addressed with strategies. “The survey has shown us that we need to create a supply that is closer to their homes,” said Dr. T S Selvavinayagam, director of public health, who led the survey. “Most of these problems are easily addressable but the real challenge for us is the supply now.” It will be conducted again, however, if their efforts to reduce hesitancy are ineffective.

Deputy directors of health services led the survey teams in each district, while community medicine postgraduate students from Madras Medical College assisted the Greater Chennai Corporation with the survey in Chennai. DPH released a statement on the subject, “They visited houses and one family member was chosen randomly from each house. They were interviewed to understand their perception towards the Covid19 vaccine, after verifying their vaccination status.”

Vaccinations were recorded in cases where a participant accepted the shot and got vaccinated. The reasons why the participant had not yet received vaccinations as well as their willingness to receive further vaccinations were also recorded.