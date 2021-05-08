Tamil Nadu Govt To Consider Allowing Transgenders To Travel In State-owned Buses For Free

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin revealed that the state government was considering allowing transgenders to travel in state-owned buses for free. A day earlier, he took such a similar decision benefiting women. He stated, "It has been the practice of the DMK government since time immemorial to think of transgender life in conjunction with women's welfare and rights". Moreover, he added a final decision in this regard will be taken quickly.

While the DMK president took oath as the CM for the first time, 33 Ministers were also sworn in on Friday. As the CM, Stalin has retained the Home portfolio while Palanivel Thiagarajan is in charge of Finance and Human Resources Management. The other Ministers include Duraimurugan (Water Resources), MRK Panneerselvam (Agriculture), MP Saminathan (Information & Publicity), Gingee K S Masthan (Minorities Welfare) and T Mano Thangaraj (Information Technology) and S Reghupathy (Law).

Stalin signs 5 Government Orders

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, DMK returned to power after 10 years by successfully thwarting AIADMK's bid for re-election. As a part of the winning alliance, DMK, Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI(M) won 133, 18, 4, 2 and 2 seats respectively. On the other hand, AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats. On the other hand, BJP won 4 seats, thus marking its presence in the state Assembly after 20 years. PMK too managed to bag 5 seats. In terms of vote share, DMK polled just 4.41% more than AIADMK.

On the first day of his tenure, Stalin signed 5 Government Orders catering to various sections of society. For instance, all 'rice' ration cardholders will receive Rs.4000 out of which Rs.2000 will be distributed in May itself to provide some relief to the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fulfilling its manifesto promise, the DMK government has slashed the price of Aavin milk by Rs.3. Moreover, all women can travel in state-owned buses for free from May 8 onwards.

Furthermore, a new scheme- 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhal Amaichar' (Chief Minister in your constituency) has been introduced. Under the aegis of this scheme, a new department will be created to address all complaints of the people in the first 100 days of the state government. In another major decision, the expenses for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.