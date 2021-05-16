Tamil Nadu Govt To Launch Online Portal For Private Hospitals To Procure Remdesivir Doses

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced on Saturday the state government's decision to launch an online portal via which Remidesivir drug can be procured by private hospitals as the state battles the second wave of COVID. The move comes a day after CM Stalin directed police officials to impose Goonda Act on those found hoarding Remdesivir drugs and selling oxygen cylinders at inflated rates. The new system to procure Remdesivir will come into effect from May 18 and will allow a representative from the respective hospital to collect the drug once it has been allotted. Further, the govt order stated that the Remdesivir drug must be sold at the price it was purchased from the state govt and said that only those in need will be provided with the drug. Making the announcement on Twitter, CM Stalin warned that the surveillance against the black marketing of Remdesivir would continue.

While the information on the portal would soon be released, the hospitals must furnish information related to intended recipients, the oxygen-dependent patients, the government said in an official release. The state-run Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation provided the drug to government hospitals. For patients in private facilities, it was being made available to the families of COVID-19 patients through government sale centres in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli. The government said authorities would monitor if Remdesivir was used by private hospitals only for eligible patients and whether it was sold to patients at the same price at which it was bought from its centres.

Tamil Nadu to launch online portal to procure Remdesivir

('Since 18.05.2021, a facility is being created for private hospitals to register the need for Remdesivir directly on the website. The hospital representative can be obtained directly at the sales outlets after the reservation. Terms - Illicit market surveillance will continue')

Goondas Act to be imposed to Remdesivir hoarders in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday categorically stated that persons hoarding Remdesivir drug will be detained under the Goondas Act as the state battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The newly-elected CM's orders to the police comes in the wake of the arrest of a number of persons for allegedly selling Remdesivir vials in the black market at inflated prices amid a surge in demand for life-saving oxygen. CM Stalin noted that similar complaints had surfaced regarding the sale of oxygen cylinders at inflated rates and warned against such activities.