Tamil Nadu Govt To List Temples' Assets & Details Online; Sadhguru Welcomes Historic Move

In the latest development, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to display online the details of temples under its management and their assets. The decision was taken after Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu chaired a meeting in which he directed the officials to make the information about the 36,000 odd temples under the Ministry's control public. The move comes as spiritual leader, mystic and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru's Free TN Temples campaign is gaining significant momentum.

Tamil Nadu govt to display details of temples online

'Under the guidance of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin a detailed consultation was held with the departmental officers under my leadership on 18.05.21 regarding the data collection work and internet uploading to be carried out in temples under the control of the Department of Hindu Religious Affairs,' writes Babu.

Sadhguru welcomes Tamil Nadu govt's move

Isha Foundation founder and mystic Sadhguru hailed the 'historic' decision of the Tamil Nadu govt and noted that transparency was the first step to good governance. Noting that it was a step taken in the right direction, Sadhguru thanked the newly-elected DMK govt for accepting the request of the people and reacting promptly. Sadhguru's 'Free Tamil Nadu Temples' campaign was started after the state government presented a report in the Madras High Court on the sorry state of the temples of the state.

('Congratulations to the Trust Department and the Government of Tamil Nadu - this is a historic step taken in the right direction. Congratulations on accepting the request of the people and taking prompt action. Transparency is the first step to good governance. Congratulations. -Sg' )

Sadhguru's moves HC seeking external audit of temples amid his 'Free TN Temples' campaign

Earlier on May 1, Sadhguru had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Madras High Court seeking direction to be issued to conduct an external audit of the temples in Tamil Nadu. Sadhguru had sought in his plea the constitution of a commission to examine devolution of shrines to the community. The PIL petition had named the state of Tamil Nadu and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) as first and second respondents.

Isha Foundation's move to file a PIL at the Madras HC came after spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's repeated requests to the government on conducting an audit of temples in the state reportedly went unheard. In his PIL at the HC, Sadhguru had sought the audit of 44,000 temples in the state under the HR&CE department to ascertain the condition of all their structures, associated lands and immovable assets, the status of possession and occupation of the temple properties, the rents received and the dues, among others. The founder of Isha Foundation also sought the formation of a committee that would manage temples, its rituals and practices and to examine the devolution of the temples to the community.