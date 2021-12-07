Tamil Nadu Govt To Pay ₹50,000 Ex Gratia To Kin Of COVID-19 Victims; SDRF To Provide Funds

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to give ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to the kin of COVID-19 victims. As per the government order, the funds will be given from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The government order mentioned that the list of deceased includes people who were involved in relief operations and had COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to the guidelines issued jointly by the TN Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research, the deceased persons, "including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19", will be paid Rs 50,000.

According to the government order, the ex gratia assistance will be applicable from the date of the first COVID-19 case reported in the country and will continue until COVID-19 remains a disaster or until further order, whichever comes earlier. The state government, however, excluded those who have been given ex-gratia for COVID death under the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). This includes Rs 25 lakh given to the frontline workers, Rs 5 lakh for children who lost both parents, Rs 3 lakh for single parents.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

According to ANI, on December 6, Tamil Nadu reported 724 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 27,30,516 patients. 10 new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, which has brought the total number of fatalities to 36,529. There are currently 8,041 active COVID-19 cases in the state and the total number of people recovered from COVID-19 stands at 26,85,946.

Omicron cases in India

India has so far detected 23 Omicron cases in four states and one Union territory. Out of these 23 cases, 9 Omicron cases have been reported in Rajasthan, 10 cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Two cases of the new variant have been reported in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.

Amid the Omicron scare, the Tamil Nadu government has set up a corridor at T4 terminal at Chennai Airport to carry out tests of people travelling from at-risk countries, according to ANI. The new corridor has a seating facility for 500 passengers, as they await test reports.

Inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/Pixabay