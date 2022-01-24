Tamil Nadu Govt Yet Again Extends Tenure Of Commission Probing Ex-CM Jayalalithaa's Death

In the latest development, the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government granted yet another extension to the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission probing the death of former CM Jayalalithaa. The tenure of the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, which was formed in 2017 by the erstwhile AIADMK government, has been extended multiple times in the past and the latest extension comes at a time when the Supreme Court has directed the constitution of a medical board to assist a Commission of Inquiry set up to probe the death of the AIADMK stalwart.

In the latest government order informing of the extension of the tenure of the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, the Tamil Nadu govt noted that the current extension was due to expire on January 24. Further, it said that the Commission was complying with the SC order on the constitution of a medical board comprising of AIIMS doctors and hence sought an extension of tenure by another six months. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu government has now extended the tenure of the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission till June 24.

SC directs constitution of medical board

A bench comprising Justice S A Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari asked the Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to nominate a panel of doctors and specialists in the fields of treatment of the ailments as suffered by Jayalalithaa.

"We are also of the view that it is just and proper to constitute a medical board to assist the commission in the disposal of the case. "Needless to say that the Commission has to furnish the said medical board, so constituted, with complete records of the proceedings. The medical board, so appointed, is permitted to participate in all further proceedings of the commission and furnish a copy of the report to the commission," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Apollo Hospitals challenging the order of the Madras High Court which held that the commission can consider the appropriateness, adequacy or inadequacy of the treatment given by the hospital based on available medical records.

The Madras High Court had on April 4, 2019, rejected Apollo Hospital's objections to an inquiry commission set up to probe the death of Jayalalithaa looking into aspects of treatment given to her. As mandated by its terms of reference, the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry was empowered and entitled to go into the appropriateness, efficacy, adequacy or inadequacy of the treatment given to Jayalalithaa during her 75-day hospitalisation in 2016, it said.

Justice Arumughaswamy Commission

The Arumughaswamy Commission was formed on September 25, 2017, following the demand for a probe into the late AIADMK supremo's death by the party cadre, and has examined over 154 witnesses, including ex-CM Jayalalithaa's former aide V Sasikala.

(With PTI inputs)