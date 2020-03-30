Corona helmet To Disinfectant Drones To Robot Medics: Tamil Nadu Innovates In COVID Fight

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has made authorities scramble to put in place effective measures to contain the spread of the virus. In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a local artist in collaboration with a police official here has made a unique 'Corona' helmet to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

Innovative initiatives

Further, the Greater Chennai Corporation inducted drones which will run on petrol to pump disinfectant solution in the places where people cannot reach easily. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G.Prakash, IAS, said that the drones can fly with petrol and spray the disinfectant up to the distance of 150 meters from the remote point. Each drone can cover an area of 50,000 square feet. It was developed by Anna University.

Also, the Tamil Nadu government is about to introduce robots named Zafi and Zafi Med, in Trichy government hospital in its coronavirus ward to serve food and medicines to the patients who have been isolated in the ward.

Tamil Nadu is under a lockdown till April 14, 2020, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are in place to prevent people from crowding public places. The measure was taken in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Chief Minister has also announced a slew of restrictions in order to prevent people from gathering in public places in large numbers.

Tamil Nadu, till Saturday, has recorded 42 positive cases of COVID-19 of which two patients have been discharged on recovery. One patient died in the hospital, thus making the number of active cases in the state 39.

