Amid the ongoing language row, Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi opined that people in the country should refrain from discrimination, especially because of languages. Notably, the language row was revived after Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy gave a shocking analogy and said, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..."

The state governor RN Ravi questioned the people who make such remarks and stated that the people should identify richness in every language and assured that no one is supporting Hindi imposition. He added that Tamil is one of the most ancient languages and PM Modi himself is trying to promote local languages.

RN Ravi said, "There should not be discrimination between citizens irrespective of where they are living. Those who are questioning the imposition of the Hindi language should see the richness of every language do not disrespect any other language. We have to encourage regional languages Tamil is a very ancient language we should respect all languages PM Modi is encouraging local languages."

Respect all the languages, including Hindi: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Tamil Nadu's Ponmudy on his contentious Pani Puri analogy and said, "It is really hurtful and regrettable. How can a minister say something like that? We all speak different languages. Tamil is my favourite language. For many years, I have been in control of that state. With equal pride, we all speak Hindi. We also speak Bhojpuri. India is a vastly diverse country."

"Every language strengthens the Idea of India. So many Tamil actors have done Hindi movies. This strengthens creative and national integration. Therefore in that way, we need to respect all the languages, including Hindi. I remember PM's initiative that the best idea is for North Indian School Students to learn Tamil and vice versa. That's what our vision is," Ravi Shankar Prasad told Republic.

Sushil Modi on language controversy

Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Modi has launched a series of attacks on Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy after the latter's 'Hindi speakers sell Pani Puri' remark. BJP's Sushil Modi has defended the Hindi language adding that no one will impose Hindi on any state but it is one of the official languages of India and hence deserves respect. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi's work for the Hindi language, BJP leader Sushil Modi added that Bapu formed a committee with a motive to promote the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader further stated that people from the South have had no issues with the language but the parties with 'DMK's ideology' are trying to stir an unnecessary controversy for petty politics. BJP's Sushil Modi concluded his statement by demanding the resignation of the Tamil Nadu Minister.