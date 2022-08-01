Tamil Nadu Guv Sends Big Message To Pakistan; 'if You Commit Terrorism You'll Pay Cost'

'There should be zero tolerance towards violence and the government should avoid negotiating with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of India,' Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said on Sunday. Addressing an event in Kochi, the TN Governor evoked the Congress-led UPA government's decision to call Pakistan a 'victim of terrorism' post the 26/11 attack and remarked that India's response to Pulwama had shown its neighbour that terrorism is a 'high-cost' option. RN Ravi also added that the BJP-led Union government had not held talks with any armed group in the last 8 years unless it was for surrender.

Speaking at an event in Kochi on Sunday, he said, "...Zero tolerance to violence. Anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. There should be no negotiation with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country. No talks (have been held) with any armed group in the last 8 years, if only for surrender."

He added, "Neutralization of terrorists has increased and people have started being cooperative with the system. Today if you visit the northeast, people talk about development. There should not be any acceptance of the demands of any separate group. Earlier in J&K, they used to kill thousands of people, and then Yasin Malik would come to Delhi and shake hands with PM of India."

'Have to be clear if Pakistan is a friend or an enemy'

Hitting out at the Congress government when the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack happened, the Tamil Nadu Governor said that the previous government had not been clear with its stance on whether Pakistan was an enemy or friend.

“When the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack happened, the whole country was traumatized. The country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. Within 9 months of the attacks, our then PM & Pak PM signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism. What is this? It has to be clear if Pakistan is a friend or an enemy.”

Comparing the UPA's stance to that of the present Narendra Modi-led Union government he said, "After Pulwama attack, we hit back at Pak in Balakot using air power. The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost."