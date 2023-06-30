Tamil Nadu Guv's Move To Dismiss Minister 'unconstitutional': CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Friday termed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's move to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji as "outrageous" and "unconstitutional".

However, hours after the governor announced the minister's dismissal on Thursday, sources said Ravi has decided to keep the order in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it.

"Remove governor of Tamil Nadu. This is a totally unconstitutional act as the governor has no right to appoint or remove ministers, except on the advice of the chief minister. Shri Ravi has been taking a series of steps, which amounts to interference in the politics of the state and in the running of the state government," the Left party said in a statement.

"The latest outrageous move to dismiss a minister, though kept in abeyance, makes it amply clear that he is not fit to hold the Constitutional post of governor. The President of India should recall him forthwith," it said.

Currently, Senthil is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.